Eric Young Clarifies Situation Surrounding TNA Release

Eric Young has spoken about his release from TNA Wrestling and explained the circumstances behind his exit.

Young was the latest star to leave TNA, and the initial reports had stated that he had asked for his release and that he was on a short-term deal with the company. The former TNA World Champion addressed the situation on X and dispelled some of the rumors surrounding his departure, and laid out his plans for the future.

"The internet is FN WILD! 3 things to know about the news today!!!! 1. I asked for my release! They granted it! 2. I was never on a handshake deal. I have had a binding contract the entire time!

3. I will work where I want, how I want and for whom I want! My track record, resume , accolades and reputation are proof of that! See you soon!!!!" he said.

The internet is FN WILD! 3 things to know about the news today!!!! 1. I asked for my release! They granted it! 2. I was never on a handshake deal. I have had a binding contract the entire time! 3. I will work where I want how I want and for whom I want! My track... pic.twitter.com/HpKkFv1loL — Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) July 1, 2026

The veteran wrestler returned to TNA Wrestling in 2023 after a brief second stint with WWE, where he primarily competed as a singles wrestler. Outside of TNA, Young has also been a regular on the indies, competing for a number of promotions.

Young is the latest in a string of names to leave TNA Wrestling over the past fortnight, joining the likes of Steve Maclin, Tessa Blanchard, and TNA executive Tommy Dreamer, among others.