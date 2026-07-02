WWE's Brie Bella Speaks Out Against AI & Data Centers While Hiking In National Park

Throughout her career, WWE star Brie Bella has been a staunch advocate for both environmental and animal rights issues, at one point even joining PETA in its campaign to boycott SeaWorld. This week, Bella is speaking out in favor of national parks, after a rough night following "Raw" led to her taking a hike in Nashville, Tennessee. She documented the hike, and shared some anti-AI data center thoughts on both Instagram and her YouTube series, "Hi, My Name Is Brie."

"I went on a solo hike to clear my head and came back with a lot to say," Bella said in her Instagram description. "One billion dollars being cut from the National Park Fund. Public lands being sold for AI data centers. Millions of gallons of freshwater consumed every single day by large scale AI. We can live without AI. We cannot live without these parks."

Throughout the hike, Bella showed off stunning images of the Nashville national park, while also going into more detail about the negative effect AI data centers have on wildlife, nature, water and power supplies. Bella particularly focused on new efforts in Nashville for an AI data center to be built right next to the Nashville Zoo, and efforts being made to stop it; she supported the latter, and urged anyone watching the video to do the same.

"What people are worried about, and they have every right to worry is what will happen to the animals, their habitats, to their way of life, to their mental health, when 24/7, they will be hearing the humming, the buzzing, the artificial light pollution," Bella said. "They are literally 50 yards away. So please, if you see the petition, sign it for the Nashville Zoo. Speak up, use your voice, and let's protect these animals from the damage that is about to come."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hi, My Name is Brie" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription