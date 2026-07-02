Update On CM Punk's WWE Status, Ahead Of Raw In Chicago

Since telling fans he wasn't going anywhere on the post-WrestleMania "Raw" in April, CM Punk has been anywhere but WWE, something that's led to plenty of speculation and denials regarding heat between him and the company. It's also led to clarification that Punk would be back by July, and it appears it will be on the earlier side than later. Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful reports that expectation remains that Punk will be returning to WWE on "Raw" next Monday, which will emulate out of the Allstate Arena in Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Punk returning on this "Raw" has been rumored for several weeks now, and was previously described as the preferred plan for Punk's return, despite the fact that its believed that Punk will be leaving the red brand and moving over to "SmackDown" going forward. Those associated with the Allstate Arena were unaware of any changes to Punk's status with WWE, which would support that his return will take place at the show, as Punk has been heavily advertised for the show.

Along with speculation on Punk's WWE future have been rumors that a long awaited match between him and Cody Rhodes could be taking place, playing off their interaction during Punk's last WWE appearance. Rhodes himself will be at "Raw" this Monday, attempting to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship from Sami Zayn after Zayn defeated Rhodes and GUNTHER to win the Championship at Night of Champions. Whether Punk will play a part in the match to set up an eventual encounter with Rhodes for SummerSlam or another date remains to be seen.