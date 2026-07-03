First Two Entrants For Upcoming Casino Gauntlet Match Determined On AEW Collision

Athena and Maya World have punched their tickets to the upcoming Women's Casino Gauntlet match.

On the special Thursday night edition of "AEW Collision," Athena and Rina battled over the number one spot in the Women's Casino Gauntlet. The young STARDOM star seemed on the verge of victory when she landed a diving knee drop on her veteran opponent. Athena, however, kicked out and bounced back with a dive of her own through the ropes. When the two then met atop the turnbuckles, Athena shoved Rina off and delivered an O-Face for the win.

Later in the show, Maya World took on The Triangle of Madness' Julia Hart for the equally coveted second spot. They too fought across the top rope at one point, with Hart eventually knocking World down with a headbutt. When Hart descended with a moonsault, however, World raised up her boots to block it. Off the rebound, she then blasted Hart with a shining wizard to secure the pinfall.

With their wins, Athena and World have ensured that they will kick off the Women's Casino Gauntlet, slated to take place on "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break" on July 8. The winner of this match will earn the right to challenge Thekla for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Redemption on July 26. "The Toxic Spider" retained her title at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door by besting STARDOM's Starlight Kid.

Additional participants for the upcoming gauntlet have yet to be unveiled by AEW. For World and Athena, the bout will mark their second faceoff in recent weeks after the former defeated the latter in the semi-finals of the 2026 Women's Owen Hart Foundation tournament.