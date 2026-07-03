Janel Grant Was Unaware Of Graphic Images Shared As WWE Investigation Evidence

Janel Grant has said she was unaware graphic photos of her being shared and described as part of WWE's 2022 investigation into Vince McMahon's alleged sexual misconduct.

Grant took to Instagram to say that she had learned through filings in the WWE Shareholder lawsuit in Delaware that graphic photos and descriptions of her were presented in the investigation with no communication being made with her.

"I learned some things about my past that I didn't know before while reading public documents from a shareholder's case. Without my knowledge and without my consent, explicitly graphic evidence was produced to a special committee as part of this investigation. These photos and exchanges, described in plurals, depict me in some vulnerable way," she wrote.

Grant continued to write that without her knowledge or consent, the evidence was produced, viewed, and detailed graphically to current and future members of the Board.

"Why weren't we notified that this was produced? Why were we not told how it was being used? Who saw this evidence? Who got read outs? Where are copies of these images and read outs saved?" she asked.

"I don't want anything remotely like this to happen to anyone else. To see this gives us the ability to clear it, heal from it, address the systems/cultures that enabled it, and create holistic solutions to better support and protect the rights of people. Safety matters. Dignity matters. How we treat each other matters."

Grant filed a lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon in January 2024, alleging that during her time working for the company she was sexually abused and trafficked by McMahon to others working in the company. On June 12 the judge approved a joint-request to take leave from the court to discuss arbitration. A joint status report on those discussions is expected to be filed on or before July 10.