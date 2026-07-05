JBL Thinks There's A 'Good Chance' WWE Star Will Break John Cena's World Title Record

At WrestleMania 41, John Cena shattered the record for the most world title wins in WWE history with what is now known as the "never seen 17." According to WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield, though, that number may actually be surpassed in a few years, specifically by one of Cena's famous rivals.

"He may end up holding the championship more times than anybody," JBL said on "Something To Wrestle" in reference to "The Viper" Randy Orton. "He's at what 15 right now is what he is, or 14, whatever it is. A couple more, he ties Cena. I think there's a good chance he does it and I think he should."

As it stands, Orton has 14 world titles to his name, with a 15th originally scheduled to come his way when he battled Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42. Upon the final bell, however, it became clear that those reported plans had changed as "The American Nightmare" pinned Orton to retain the title. As a result, Orton remains tied with Triple H and Charlotte Flair for the third most world title reigns of all-time in WWE. "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, who held the record for many years, now trails Cena by one.

"I remember doing commentary one time and the matches just weren't that good that day. I was sitting there, I was guest commentary, I'd been gone a while. Randy, when he came out and he throws a punch in the corner, that old Bob Orton punch, that looked so freaking good," JBL continued. "The place just kind of perked up, and all of a sudden the whole show changed, but it changed because of Randy. Randy's just got so much freaking talent. I do think he's one of the greatest of all time."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.