Jade Cargill Recalls Getting Busted Open During Bloody WWE SmackDown Match

Today, it's rare to see blood in WWE, but during a triple threat world title match against Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton last September, Jade Cargill sustained a gruesome cut on her forehead after going face-first into the steel steps at ringside. Cargill managed to finish the match despite the injury, but she recently admitted during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" that she had been wanting to wear the crimson mask on TV for a while, but didn't think it would happen by accident.

"I've been asking for blood for a while. And I guess God said, 'Here you go,'" she said. "So when I hit it and I seen a little blood, I was like, 'Oh, okay.' Cause your head bleed more than normal. So I'm like, 'Okay, alright.' But I mean, I looked down and you could look at the video and a whole stream of blood just poured into my hand ... in unison, the entire arena just gasped."

Cargill also revealed that the cut was so severe that WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque wanted her to immediately undergo surgery.

"All the women in the front row turned around in disgust. So I was just like, okay, this must be really bad cause I can't see it ... I didn't know how bad it was, cause they threw a towel over me on the side. I was more upset with other things. And then we got to the back and Triple H said, yeah, we gonna have to see a plastic surgeon."

Although the match completely changed when she was busted open, Cargill admitted that wrestling wasn't the first thing on her mind once she starting bleeding. She had a 40th birthday party to attend the next day, and the white wig she was going to wear had been ruined because of the blood.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.