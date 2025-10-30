WWE Botches That Left Wrestlers Seriously Injured

Professional wrestling may be a scripted, pre-determined sport, but the "please, don't try this at home!" warnings many fans saw as kids growing up were broadcast for a reason. The risks the men and women of WWE take are real and though infrequent, there are times where things go horribly wrong in the ring, leading to injuries that could put a star on the shelf for months, or even worse, end their careers.

WWE stars put their bodies on the line to entertain fans and the phrase "pro wrestling isn't ballet" is common within the industry to highlight how tough it is, despite it being an art form. No wrestler wants to botch a move or injure another within the squared circle, but sometimes, it just happens.

One of the most recent examples of a botch in the ring causing injury occurred during a "WWE SmackDown" triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship. Tiffany Stratton defended her gold against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax, and the match is known in part for its botched ending, where the referee stopped counting despite Jax not kicking out. The injury-causing botch, however, occurred minutes before the pin attempt, when Cargill emerged from a Samoan Drop spot on the steel steps with a nasty gash above her eyebrow.

Cargill emerged bleeding from the spot, which she hit on Jax, and she later posted a graphic image of the injury to social media. While something obviously went wrong to split the former Women's Tag Team Champion open, just what happens remains unclear. A commenter on her Instagram post attempted to explain what could have happened, saying, "Jax threw her into the steps.. by the top of her head/hair.. she couldn't get her head up in time to avoid her face hitting the steps." Following the injury, it took Cargill just over a month to get physical in the ring again.