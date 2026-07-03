Raja Jackson Begins 90-Day Sentence For Syko Stu Assault

Nearly one year ago in August, Raja Jackson was arrested after carrying out an astonishingly intense assault on independent wrestler Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith) at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event that left Smith hospitalized. On Thursday, Jackson received his official verdict, which includes a 90-day jail sentence (as well as two years on formal probation) and $81,000 in restitution to Smith.

According to the LA Times, Jackson did not speak at Thursday's hearing. Instead, he listened to Smith, who read a statement on the long-term effects Jackson's ramifications have had on his health then and today, which include suffering from a concussion, facial fractures, and the loss of several teeth.

"What happened affected me deeply and I do not minimize the seriousness of it," Smith said. "The injuries I suffered led to a long and difficult recovery that I am still trying to recover from, including treatment for a severe traumatic brain injury, a shattered maxilla, and a bone graft procedure."

Though anyone in Smith's situation would still carry anger from what happened, he instead offered forgiveness: "I do not stand here with hatred for a desire for revenge. I hold no grudges against Mr. Jackson. People can make terrible decisions in difficult moments."

Jackson, the son of UFC veteran Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, pled no contest to the felony count of battery with serious bodily injury prior to Thursday's sentence. He will finish his sentence at the L.A. County jail. At his next hearing in late September, Jackson will be released.