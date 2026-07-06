Allie Discusses Two-Year Break From Wrestling, Decision To Sign With TNA
TNA pro wrestler Allie was signed with All Elite Wrestling for a nearly five-year stint before quietly parting ways with the promotion back in 2023. Despite not suffering any major injuries, she stepped away from pro wrestling for two years before re-signing with TNA recently. During an appearance on the "Rewind Recap Relive," Allie looked back at her two-year wrestling hiatus and her future with TNA.
"I didn't bump, I didn't watch it, like, I really fully removed myself from the business, and I did a one-off with TNA last May," she recalled, adding that being in front of the crowd again made her realize just how much she loves and misses pro wrestling. "To come back to TNA after so much time away, and to be reunited with Rosemary, like, I couldn't ask for a better place to land? I'm really, really happy!"
Allie then opened up about how her deal with TNA came together, first expressing how much she loves the creative freedom the promotion allows talent, where they get to explore and see pitched ideas come to life.
'As a creative person, that is just the ticket to ride'
"For a company to not only go 'okay,' but to also back us in that and make it a priority and make sure that we're being presented the way that we want to was so, so massive for me!" she exclaimed, adding that TNA has been walking her through her creative pitches and genuinely listening to what she wants her character to do. "As a creative person, that is just the ticket to ride, do you know what I mean?"
She was then asked how today's TNA measures up to her previous run with the promotion, opining that while things are similar enough to still feel like home, they have changed to a degree.
"The locker rooms have always been, like, the thing at TNA that makes it, in my opinion, super special, like, the relationships that I built back then? I'm still very close [to them]," Allie claimed. "It's different in some ways, but it's not in others; it certainly felt like I was coming back home when I walked backstage."
So far, her return run with TNA has already proved very fruitful after her onscreen 'resurrection,' as she and Rosemary have already won the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships. The duo, known as DemonXBunny, picked up the win at Slammiversary after beating former champions, The Elegance Brand, in a tag team bout.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Rewind Recap Relive," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.