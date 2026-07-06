Allie Discusses Two-Year Break From Wrestling, Decision To Sign With TNA

"For a company to not only go 'okay,' but to also back us in that and make it a priority and make sure that we're being presented the way that we want to was so, so massive for me!" she exclaimed, adding that TNA has been walking her through her creative pitches and genuinely listening to what she wants her character to do. "As a creative person, that is just the ticket to ride, do you know what I mean?"

She was then asked how today's TNA measures up to her previous run with the promotion, opining that while things are similar enough to still feel like home, they have changed to a degree.

"The locker rooms have always been, like, the thing at TNA that makes it, in my opinion, super special, like, the relationships that I built back then? I'm still very close [to them]," Allie claimed. "It's different in some ways, but it's not in others; it certainly felt like I was coming back home when I walked backstage."

So far, her return run with TNA has already proved very fruitful after her onscreen 'resurrection,' as she and Rosemary have already won the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships. The duo, known as DemonXBunny, picked up the win at Slammiversary after beating former champions, The Elegance Brand, in a tag team bout.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Rewind Recap Relive," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.