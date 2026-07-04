WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match Set For July 18 SNME

The card for the next WWE SNME is slowly coming together with just over two weeks to go. A women's tag match has been added to the card.

On "SmackDown", Brie Bella was in singles action against Fatal Influence's Lainey Reid. Reid picked up her first singles victory on the main roster. Bella was distracted by Fallon Henley while Paige was busy taking care of Jacy Jayne on the outside. While Bella was distracted, Reid connected with a knee strike to pick up the big victory.

Later in the show, it was announced that Bella and Paige would defend the women's tag titles against Reid and Henley on July 18. At the last SNME on May 23, Bella and Paige retained their titles over Irresistible Forces.

The only other match announced is Danhausen versus JD McDonagh. Danhausen claimed in a segment tonight that he has backup for the match and doesn't need Matt Cardona's (or Zack Ryder's) help.