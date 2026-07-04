AEW's Jeff Jarrett Calls Relationship With Former TNA Exec 'Strained'

Jeff Jarrett has opened up about his relationship with his former business partner, Dixie Carter, and has revealed if the two are on speaking terms.

Jarrett, in his interview with Chris van Vliet on "Insight," said that their relationship was strained even before the passing of his first wife, Jill.

"It has always been strained. Gosh, I don't know, since before my first wife's passing, I would say it's been strained," he said.

Despite them not being on good terms, the WWE Hall of Famer said that he respected her position in the company, which was that of President of the promotion.

"But I had so much respect for her position. That is, the investor's daughter and the investor, Bob Carter. And Janice [Dixie Carter's mother] played a huge role, and that's where I talk about stuff being misunderstood. You often hear about Bob Carter, but very few people really understand what a role Janice played," Jarrett said. "But I respected Dixie and knew that, okay, that's my boss's daughter. I've got daughters. I respected that. So I always handled that situation and, despite what she thought, tried to look out for her over and over and over. But, I mean, we were talking about Dark Side. The producers had tried to get Dixie to be a part of Dark Side. To my understanding, multiple times, and she said no or didn't call back or whatever it was."

Jarrett said that his family and Carter's family often interact with each other as they're all based in South Nashville. He said that he spoke to her about appearing on "Dark Side of the Ring," which focused on TNA Wrestling, but she rejected that offer. Carter and Jarrett's strained relationship in TNA was noticed by the promotion's stars as well, with AJ Styles recently revealing how the two butted heads over storylines.