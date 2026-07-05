Anthony Bowens Open To AEW Reality Show

There has been a lot of reality-based television shows centered around professional wrestling, and AEW star Anthony Bowens is a fan of many of these shows. One of his personal favorites was "WWE Tough Enough" which originally aired back in 2001, where young hopefuls would tryout in an attempt to become a WWE Superstar.

Bowens tweeted back in May 2026 that he thinks AEW should do their own version of the show, even going as far as to give it a name, "Becoming The Elite." Bowens was asked about his idea on a recent episode of the "Battleground" podcast and whether there has been any updates on the show potentially becoming a reality.

"I like to manifest things and just throw it out there like 'maybe it could become a thing,'" Bowens said. "Warner Brothers Discovery is always looking for more content in regards to us and crossover opportunities. Tough Enough was one of my favorite–not to promote that, but it was one of my favorite things when I was a kid. Even still to this day honestly, I'll go back and watch it. Like it was cool, it's my childhood, it was like a first glimpse of what wrestling was behind the scenes for me. So I thought why not do something here with it? Except make it more AEW and make it fun."

Bowens went on to say that he thinks AEW has the most elite roster in the world and he feels like it would be interesting to see if people have what it takes to be on the AEW roster, especially given the people the contestants would end up being trained by if it were to happen.

Please credit "Battleground" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.