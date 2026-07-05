Brian Cage Reflects On Doing Steven Spielberg Movie With Fellow AEW Star

The past few weeks have been very busy for AEW star Brian Cage. Not only did he return to All Elite Wrestling after missing 15 months of action due to a series of knee injuries, but he is also part of one of the biggest movies of the year. Cage stars in "Disclosure Day," the latest movie from iconic filmmaker Steven Spielberg who needed two wrestlers for his movie, and during a recent episode of Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast, Cage revealed that it was Chavo Guerrero who got his foot in the door.

"So Chavo [Guerrero] hits me up for this TV show, he's like the liaison for wrestling in Hollywood. So he hits me up for this TV show, it doesn't happen–well it was going to happen, it gets postponed. Then he goes 'Hey,' and I don't even know what it is. He goes 'I think you would fit really great for this role. Contact this guy and give him everything he wants." Cage would give the unknown individual all of the information required, and after weeks of not hearing anything, it was while Cage was at the gym where he received an e-mail from Guerrero telling Cage to call him back.

"I call him, and again I don't even know what the project is, nothing, and he goes 'Yeah man, I was watching it and Steven loves you. He loves you, look, he just wants you on the set, blah, blah, blah.' I go, and he keeps saying Steven, I go 'Steven? Who's Steven?' and he goes 'Oh, the director, Steven Spielberg,' and I'm like 'Wait, what?!'"

Cage revealed that Spielberg liked his footage so much that he allowed Cage to pick another wrestler to work with on set. Naturally, Cage looked inwards and picked his Murder Machines tag team partner Lance Archer. The two men worked on set for three days, and even got to talk wrestling with Spielberg in between scenes, with the legendary director admitting that he would love to attend a wrestling show at some point soon.

Please credit "Insight" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.