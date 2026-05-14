AEW TNT Champion Kevin Knight Overcomes Returning Star In Open Challenge

After failing to win the AEW World Championship, Kevin Knight brought back the AEW TNT Championship tradition of hosting an open challenge on the May 13 episode of "AEW Dynamite." However, "The Jet" did not anticipate the possibility of facing "The Machine" Brian Cage, who made his return to AEW after 14 months away from the ring due to a series of knee injuries. While the fans were happy to see Cage back in the ring, they were even happier to see Knight get the win and retain his title.

Given the size difference between the two men, Knight knew he had to use his speed to keep the advantage. With that said, Cage was too overwhelming in the early going, brushing off chops and strikes, and when Knight went for a Tope Suicida, Cage just swatted the champion out of mid-air and sent him into the apron with an F-10 as the match entered the commercial break. During the break, it was all Cage as he used his strength to keep the champion grounded, and bringing the match down to his pace.

Coming out of the break, Cage hit a Neckbreaker for a two count which he tired to follow up with a Suplex, but Knight created enough space to hit a Springboard Drop Kick for a double down. Another Drop Kick sent Cage out of the ring, but when Knight went for a Tope Con Hilo, Cage caught him in a Powerbomb position. However, Knight countered it with a Hurricanrana into the steps, and followed up with a Lariat off the apron, with "Speedball" Mike Bailey taking out Lance Archer on the outside.

Cage brought Knight back in the ring with a Superplex, but Knight was able to land a DDT for a near fall. This then led to Cage going up top with Knight trying to hit a Hurricanrana but lost his grip in the process. That didn't stop Cage from dragging Knight back up for a Powerbomb attempt, which Knight countered into a top rope Hurricanrana, and he followed that up with a UFO Splash for the victory. After the match, Bailey took to the microphone to declare that he wants the winner of the AEW World Championship match between Darby Allin and Konosuke Takeshita.