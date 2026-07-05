AEW's Lance Archer Suffered Injury During 'Disclosure Day' Filming

AEW star Lance Archer can now add the nickname "Movie Star" to his much more well known name of the "Murderhawk Monster" thanks to his appearance in the new Steven Spielberg movie "Disclosure Day," alongside his Murder Machines tag team partner Brian Cage. With that said, things didn't always go according to plan on set.

Cage was a recent guest on the "Insight" podcast and he was asked about the worst injuries he'd ever suffered, which led to Cage revealing that Archer actually suffered an injury on set that would keep him out of the ring for several months. "I remember on Disclosure Day, we were doing the match there with Lance. He had actually hurt his back, and so Chavo {Guerrero] was freaking out, didn't want Lance to take like any bumps when we're filming everything, because if something happens to Lance and he can't do anything, now we're S.O.L. [S*** Outta Luck]. So now everything that we had like rehearsed and gone over and we're going to do, now we're like switching everything on the fly. Now I'm thinking of all kinds of like high-fly stuff I can do where he doesn't have to bump."

Ironically, Cage would also suffer a small injury on the set of "Disclosure Day" that would ultimately snowball into an injury that would keep him out of action for over 14 months. Cage would hurt his knee during a take that didn't go as planned due to Archer's injured back, and Cage would aggravate that same knee once he returned to his AEW schedule. However, the damage was still there, and he completely tore his knee during an indie match against Chris Masters, forcing him to sit on the sidelines for over a year, in which time he also got his other knee replaced as that had been causing him some discomfort.

Please credit "Insight" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.