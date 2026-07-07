Brian Cage Details Goals In And Out Of AEW

Brian Cage has been back in AEW for just under two months after missing over a year of action due to knee injuries. However, he has been with the company for over six years at the time of writing, and the big man still has dreams and aspirations when it comes to what he wants to achieve in All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, Cage revealed that one of his big goals moving forward would be something that might upset his fellow members of The Don Callis Family. "I definitely want to branch out and do more on my own for sure..." Cage said. "I do have a couple of different ideas. I do want to incorporate more of this, winning the his bodybuilding show. I mean the whole while too, I've always wanted to do more like solo stuff because I feel like–I mean that's how I get my stuff in, I feel like that's how I stand out more."

Cage went on to say that he's actually amazed at the lack of things he has done in AEW as opposed to his time in Lucha Underground or Impact Wrestling (now TNA Wrestling), with both of those companies being places Cage would be in for less time than his AEW run. With that said, Cage has a list of things he still wants to do, such as have a prominent singles program with someone, win the AEW World Championship, and one very particular request. "The Continental Classic," Cage said. "That, I mean obviously that's not until the end of the year, but that's something definitely I want to do. I would love to build up enough repertoire to have an awesome Continental Classic."

Please credit "Insight" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.