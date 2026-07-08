Allie Says TNA Partner Rosemary Is Underrated For Her Creativity

One-half of DemonXBunny and the new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Allie, got goosebumps when describing her tag team partner and real-life friend, Rosemary, and her brilliant creative insight when interviewed on "Rewind Recap Relive." From their storylines together in the Undead Realm to Rosemary's help in reviving her from the dead, Allie believes Rosemary is an unsung hero not just in their promotion, but in pro wrestling in general.

"She is one of the most creative people I've ever met in my entire life," "The Bunny" said. "Her brain, the way she thinks, the way that she writes, she's so giving too. She doesn't just create for herself. She creates for other people. She thinks about how can Rosemary interact with this person? How can we involve this person into the dynamic? She brings out a very creative side of me. She encourages me to explore, you know, all these different things that I might not...She deserves her flowers."

At Slammiversary, Allie and Rosemary captured the Knockouts Tag Team Championships, marking the first time they've held the titles together as a supernatural unit. Rosemary just past her decade long status in TNA this past January. As for Allie, last month, she officially signed with the company.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Rewind Recap Relive" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.