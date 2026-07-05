WWE Star The Miz Grand Marshals Ohio 4th Of July Parade

Saturday was a "must-see" parade for the residents of Parma, Ohio. Not because it was America's 250th Birthday, but because its hometown hero, WWE star The Miz, was its grand marshal.

Posted across various social media platforms, the first-ever two-time Grand Slam Champion was seen with his wife/former WWE star Maryse, along with their two daughters, all presenting their greatest waves as part of Parma's 75th Fourth of July Parade ceremony. He captured the excitement that came with this prestigious honor on Instagram writing, "Happy Fourth of July from our family to yours! [American flag emoji] What an incredible day celebrating with more than 70,000 people in Parma. Seeing families together, kids smiling, flags waving, and everyone enjoying such a special tradition was something we'll never forget."

Though it was an "AWESOME" moment, will the "A-Lister" remember it? After tinkering and triggering a gadget of Danhausen's in his science lab, he got electrocuted. And since that work hazard last month, he hasn't been able to come out of it yet. Now, this comedic storyline shows the Miz only spouting off his catchphrases all while walking around the WWE like Frankenstein. His last televised match was a loss to Axiom on the May 29 edition of "WWE SmackDown."