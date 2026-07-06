Killer Kross Praises New WWE Signing

Killer Kross, FKA Karrion Kross, has lavished praise on WWE's rumored new signing, Zilla Fatu, speaking highly of his athleticism in the ring.

WWE is reportedly close to signing Fatu, and Kross, who recently shared the ring with the rumored signing, discussed on "Crazy Train Radio" what sets him apart.

"In particular with Zilla, he has so many different tools to play with when he gets in front of an audience. He can kind of do a little bit of everything. But I think it's really important to be able to move and sell for him. Like, you know, the way he looks is the way he is. That guy can smash people. For as big as he is, and I think you really have to see him in person to understand, he moves really, really, really well," he said.

Kross noted his experience of working with bigger wrestlers, with most unable to move quickly. He highlighted that Zilla is very quick in the ring and often slows down to allow his opponents to work with him.

"I think even sometimes he slows himself down in the ring just so people can keep up. And that's not normal. When somebody like that can move like that and be that big, you can be a professional athlete. And I don't mean just being an athlete as a profession. I mean you're going to ruin people that you're playing with. Whether you're a hockey player, a football player, you're a boxer, any sort of combat sport, or any sort of aggressive sport where you're allowed to hit people, Zilla is the kind of guy that a coach is looking for. He's just naturally built that way. Some people genetically are just built different," added Kross.

The former WWE star believes that Fatu is a rarity in the business and said it is the responsibility of his opponents, including himself, to highlight his strengths.