Report: WWE Expected To Sign New Member Of Anoa'i Family Tree

The Anoa'i family has been front and center following the restart of the Bloodline storyline, and WWE is reportedly bringing in another family member.

"Fightful Select" has reported that Zilla Fatu, the son of late WWE star Umaga, has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center — which had been reported a few weeks ago too — and sources told the outlet that WWE is finalizing his signing. The report added that the decision to sign him was made only recently, despite WWE having considered bringing him in for the past few years.

Fatu has many supporters within WWE and the pro wrestling industry as a whole, despite having wrestled only since 2023. One of them is Paul Heyman, who has played a key role in The Bloodline storyline. The WWE Hall of Famer recently said that WWE would be making a mistake if it did not sign him. The likes of Rikishi — who is related to Zilla Fatu — Diamond Dallas Page, and WWE NXT commentator and Fatu's trainer, Booker T, have also praised him, with Booker T even claiming that he would make the biggest impact in WWE in decades.

Fatu, after training under Booker T at Reality of Wrestling, has featured at the very same promotion, alongside other indies like House of Glory and GCW, and also has had one match in TNA. If he joins WWE and becomes part of The Bloodline storyline, he has already made it quite clear which faction he would align with — the one led by Roman Reigns, having previously pledged his allegiance to "The Original Tribal Chief."