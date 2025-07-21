Rikishi Thinks This Member Of The Anoa'i Family Is 'Ready' For WWE

Rikishi is excited by the Bloodline feud that is building up on "WWE SmackDown" and feels the addition of another Anoa'i family member could spice things up even further.

Solo Sikoa's Bloodline is feuding with Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso, and the duo is outnumbered by Sikoa's group. On a recent episode of his "Rikishi Fatu – Off The Top" podcast, the WWE legend stated that Zilla Fatu is capable of shining in the Bloodline storyline.

"But man, this is something new. You see Jacob and Jim on the same page, and then, man, how cool would that be if Zilla would have popped in or even, you know, Jacob's brother, Journey Fatu, you know what I'm saying? Or even my son that's out there, the twins' brother, Thamiko Fatu. We got a bunch, but again — and I ain't coming after — well, I might be, yeah, if you book it right and run the story lines right, hey it might be good for business. I know the Bloodline's good for business."

Fatu, the son of the late Umaga and nephew of Rikishi, is currently performing on the independent circuit and recently appeared in TNA Wrestling. He has been linked with a potential move to WWE, which Rikishi has supported.

"So, you know, Zilla's ready. I feel he's ready. I feel like, you know, his father in some way still talks to him, and to be able to, you know, give him that knowledge. If there's a heaven above, I'm sure his pops is looking after him and just wish he was here to physically grab his hand and lead him through this crazy business of professional wrestling."

Rikishi believes Zilla is ready to step up to the main roster and doesn't have to go through "NXT," although he also thinks it's not a bad thing for him to be a part of the brand. He feels that a stint in "NXT" will prepare him for what is to come on the main roster.