Zilla Fatu, Son Of Umaga, Names Which Side Of WWE's Bloodline He'd Join

Many believe that 25-year-old Zilla Fatu could become the next key figure in WWE's interminable Bloodline saga. The son of late WWE star Umaga, Fatu continues to wreak havoc on the independent circuit while waiting for the call. But with the Bloodline currently divided, the question becomes: which side would he align with? Would Fatu recognize the "Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, or choose the new, reimagined Bloodline, headed by Solo Sikoa, the current, self-proclaimed Tribal Chief? On "Busted Open Radio," Fatu revealed which side he would extend his help to.

"I'm gonna have to go with team OTC, baby. Roman Reigns," he said. "Obviously, everybody knows me and Jacob [Fatu] teamed up on the indies before he got signed. Ever since Jacob got signed, he's been acting crazy. That's not the Jacob I know. But he's been acting crazy. And then you got Solo, which I've been beefing with him since I was eight years old. I gave him his first Rock Bottom in the pool at his dad's house. And for him to try to take my dad's [finishing] move or whatever, I don't like that. So I'm gonna go with OTC, I'm gonna help Roman Reigns. Whatever he needs, I'm there."

While Fatu may have the skillset required to hold his own in WWE, it's been speculated that his temperament could be the reason he's not there already. Fatu had a falling out with GCW in September, with their official X account stating he would not be appearing on any future shows. At one point, Fatu also had a falling out with Reality of Wrestling, though Fatu and ROW owner Booker T were able to mend fences. He is currently in his first reign as ROW Champion.

