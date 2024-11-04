Anoa'i Family Member Zilla Fatu Explains Why Roman Reigns Is His Tribal Chief

WWE star Solo Sikoa has proclaimed himself to be the Tribal Chief, but a fellow member of the Anoaʻi family doesn't believe so.

Zilla Fatu, the son of the late WWE star Umaga and a wrestler himself, has "acknowledged" Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief.

"Im'ma keep it 100 — OTC [is my Tribal Chief]. I think what Roman has done for the wrestling community — and not only that, our family — it's hard not to acknowledge what he started. So he started it," said Fatu on "Apollo HOU." "Nothing towards Solo, I love him, but if you ask me my Tribal Chief, it's Roman Reigns."

Fatu explained that his reason for acknowledging Reigns as the true Tribal Chief is because of the work that he has put in to take the Anoaʻi family right to the top of the business.

"Roman brought us to this motherland, now it's up to Solo, Jacob — I would say The Usos, but The Usos have been in the game for a little minute — it's up to Solo, Jacob, me, and our other family members that are coming up, it's up to us to hold that position for our family at the top of the mountain. What Roman has done, he's got us there. That was the hard part. Now we just have to maintain this," declared the young star.

The young star, who currently wrestles for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion, stated that it's a great feeling to see his family at the top, but reiterated that he hopes to continue the Anoaʻi family legacy alongside the likes of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and other young stars in the family. Fatu, who has been linked with a move to WWE, recently expressed interest in being a part of the Bloodline storyline.

