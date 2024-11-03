Unsigned Anoa'i Family Member Teases Joining WWE's Bloodline Storyline

As illustrated by The Rock's gigantic graphic at the WrestleMania 40 kickoff event, the Anoa'i family tree is extensive, so much so that several members are currently signed to WWE. One of the names forecasted to follow suit by many fans is Zilla Fatu, the son of the late Umaga. During a recent interview with "The Wrestle Era Podcast," Fatu addressed this possibility, specifically in relation to the on-screen war between the original Bloodline led by "The OTC" Roman Reigns, and the new one led by Solo Sikoa.

"At some point, I will say maybe, because if I go in there, you just never know," Fatu said. "I might go against them, and they try to recruit me, and I'm like [you need to pay me]. I would love to be there with my family, but Triple H, the creative team, the whole WWE organization, they have a way to incorporate me. So whatever they want to incorporate me into the storyline or me doing my own thing, or me and R-Truth, you just never know. Right now, I just can't call it, but I know that I'm destined to be there, though."

While his potential future in WWE is unclear, Fatu remains an active competitor on the independent wrestling scene, with two championships currently associated with his name. Firstly, upon his return to Booker T's Reality of Wrestling, Fatu now holds the ROW Championship. Elsewhere, Fatu reigns as the House of Glory Crown Jewel Championship, not to be mistaken for WWE's newly-minted Crown Jewel Championship.

