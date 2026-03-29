Paul Heyman Says 'WWE Would Be Remiss' Not To Sign Zilla Fatu Soon

He may have spread his wings to become "The Oracle" of the hottest new faction in WWE, The Vision, but it's fair to say that Paul Heyman misses his masterful role in The Bloodline. Perhaps, he reminisces about it from time to time. Despite not showing his homesickness, Heyman has bigger fish to fry in advocating for his former client, Brock Lesnar, and putting an end to his recent partnership with Seth Rollins. Although he is no longer affiliated with the Bloodline, he made a very short, sweet, and complimentary comment about the family's legacy, specifically if they were to add another family member, who he believes should be on WWE's radar now if he hasn't been already.

"I think WWE would be remiss if WWE doesn't sign Zilla [Fatu] at the very first opportunity to do so," the former "Wiseman" said to MuscleManMalcolm on his "Muscle Memory" podcast.

Zilla, a third-generational wrestler and son to former WWE star, Umaga, and great nephew to The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika), truly lives up to his "Main One" moniker on the independent scene. The fast-paced powerhouse is currently carrying four championships in 4th Rope Wrestling (as its heavyweight champion), Gremlin House Wrestling (one-half of the World Tag Team Championships), House of Glory (the two-time Crown Jewel Champion), and the Noble Champions Group (Crown Champion). He is also the former two-time Reality of Wrestling's Heavyweight Champion, an independent promotion owned and operated by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, that has ties with WWE's ID (Independent Development) program.

The 26-year-old has a lot of promise should he become a prospect in WWE. However, his past demeanor continues to haunt and hinder his chances, including having the reputation of no-showing events, and being difficult to work with.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.