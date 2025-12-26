Bully Ray Assesses Zilla Fatu's WWE Prospects
With The Bloodline ever-growing its presence in WWE, it seems to be only a matter of time before yet another member of the famous Samoan family steps onto the scene. On a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explored the possibilities that could emerge for Zilla Fatu, the son of the late Umaga, if given an opportunity to work in WWE as well.
"If I'm the WWE and I want Zilla Fatu, I bring him in as a different member of The Bloodline or the family," Ray said. "The black sheep, the rogue, the unpredictable one, the one who can't be controlled. The apple that didn't fall far from the tree."
Upon hearing Ray's description of Zilla's potential persona in WWE, co-host Dave LaGreca noted that it appeared to closely mirror that of Zilla's cousin, Jacob Fatu, who is known as "The Samoan Werewolf." In his vision, though, Ray sees Zilla eclipsing the character work of Fatu.
"There's a lot of great storytelling that can go on with Zilla in a completely different way than anything that we've seen," Ray said. "And what I was describing, you say reminded you of Jacob Fatu, go even farther than Jacob Fatu."
For many months, Jacob served as an enforcer for the newer Bloodline iteration, led by Solo Sikoa. Taking issue with Sikoa's abrupt absence and addition of JC Mateo, however, Jacob eventually turned on Sikoa and branched off as a singles competitor. Since then, Jacob has enjoyed one reign as WWE United States Champion.
Ray Expands On His Idea For Zilla Fatu In WWE
According to Ray, WWE would most benefit by initially presenting Zilla as a mere observer of its events, with an obvious spotlight then being cast on him during matches involving the established Bloodline members. From there, Bully imagines Zilla surprising fans with a physical outburst at some point.
"It's as if he buys the ticket to the whole show, but he only gets close to the ring when the Bloodline matches are going on," Ray said. "He's this real rogue member of the family that the family keeps on the outskirts because they know that he's an issue, that he's a problem child. Then one day, this kid jumps over the rail and gets involved with something, starts to beat the s*** out of one of them, and we don't know why. We arrest him and we take him out in cuffs, and then when he's getting processed at the station, who bails him out? The guy that he jumped. Why? Because it's family, and the blood of the Samoan family, the Samoan dynasty, runs deep and thick. You treat him like a rogue, but he's always part of that family."
At the age of 26, Zilla is currently a free agent in the professional wrestling industry, making regular appearances for House of Glory, 4th Rope Wrestling, and Reality of Wrestling. Within the former two promotions, Zilla reigns as the HOG Crown Jewel Champion and 4th Rope Heavyweight Champion. Earlier in 2025, Zilla made a notable debut in TNA Wrestling, a partner promotion of WWE, as well.
As of now, there is no word in whether WWE and Zilla have opened discussions about signing him. Lance Anoa'i, another family member, departed from WWE in October after reportedly battling injuries.
