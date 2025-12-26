Bully Ray Assesses Zilla Fatu's WWE Prospects

With The Bloodline ever-growing its presence in WWE, it seems to be only a matter of time before yet another member of the famous Samoan family steps onto the scene. On a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explored the possibilities that could emerge for Zilla Fatu, the son of the late Umaga, if given an opportunity to work in WWE as well.

"If I'm the WWE and I want Zilla Fatu, I bring him in as a different member of The Bloodline or the family," Ray said. "The black sheep, the rogue, the unpredictable one, the one who can't be controlled. The apple that didn't fall far from the tree."

Upon hearing Ray's description of Zilla's potential persona in WWE, co-host Dave LaGreca noted that it appeared to closely mirror that of Zilla's cousin, Jacob Fatu, who is known as "The Samoan Werewolf." In his vision, though, Ray sees Zilla eclipsing the character work of Fatu.

"There's a lot of great storytelling that can go on with Zilla in a completely different way than anything that we've seen," Ray said. "And what I was describing, you say reminded you of Jacob Fatu, go even farther than Jacob Fatu."

For many months, Jacob served as an enforcer for the newer Bloodline iteration, led by Solo Sikoa. Taking issue with Sikoa's abrupt absence and addition of JC Mateo, however, Jacob eventually turned on Sikoa and branched off as a singles competitor. Since then, Jacob has enjoyed one reign as WWE United States Champion.