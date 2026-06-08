Anoa'i Family Member, Indie Star Reportedly Spotted At WWE Performance Center

After a few years apart, The Bloodline is now back together, with Roman Reigns leading The Usos and Jacob Fatu into battle against former member Solo Sikoa and The MFTs. And soon another member of the Anoa'i/Fatu family could be joining their ranks. PWInsider Elite reports that Zilla Fatu was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center. While it wasn't confirmed that Fatu had signed with the promotion, it's believed that WWE has interest in bringing him in.

A trainee of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Fatu has become a well known commodity on the independent circuit over the last few years, primarily wrestling for Booker's Reality of Wrestling promotion in Texas, as well as promotions such as GCW and House of Glory. Between HOG and ROW, Fatu is a two-time ROW Champion and two-time reigning and defending HOG Crown Jewel Champion, having won the title from another WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray, in September 2025. Fatu's most high profile indie match arguably occurred in March of this year, where he challenged AEW Men's World Champion MJF at a House of Glory event, ultimately coming up short.

Due to his family connections, many have expected Fatu to eventually wind up in WWE, though this recent report is the most overt sign that the promotion has been pursuing the 26 year old. Several notable WWE figures have vouched for Fatu as a potential WWE star, including Bully, Fatu's uncle Rikishi, and former Bloodline "wise man" Paul Heyman, who even went as far to say that WWE "would be remiss" if they didn't offer Fatu a contract.