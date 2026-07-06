Chris Jericho 'Couldn't Be Having More Fun' Since AEW Return

Chris Jericho has spoken glowingly about his time in AEW, following his return to the promotion in April.

Speculation before his return hinted at him going to WWE, but Jericho instead returned to AEW on "AEW Dynamite." He has since been feuding with Ricochet, a rivalry he says he is thoroughly enjoying, which he discussed in his chat with Renee Paquette.

"I couldn't be happier with the first couple of months of this return and just how it's been accepted and just how much fun it's been. And that's the point, Renee, at this time. If I'm not having fun, I don't want to do it. It has to be fun. And this has been a lot of fun all across the board," said Jericho.

Jericho added that he was excited to face stars he hadn't wrestled before, such as Ricochet and Ciampa, as well as team with various people in the promotion. He also named the recent Stadium Stampede match, where he teamed with The Hurt Syndicate and The Elite, as one of his favorites, explaining what he specifically loved about it.

"Teaming with the Young Bucks excites me. Teaming with the Hurt Business excites me," he said. "The Stadium Stampede that we just did, which I think was the best one of all of them that we've had. Filming those opening credits that we based on Snatch and on the Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage.' That was one of my favorite things that I might have ever done. Yeah, you know. So that's to be creatively fulfilled and still put out cool product and cool memories for our fans to enjoy. That's what excites me."

The veteran star stated that he is happy to be in AEW and that it means more to him because he has been there since day one, helping build the promotion from the ground up.