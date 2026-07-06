MVP Makes Controversial Pick For Favorite Match

AEW's MVP has named three of his favorite matches from his career, with two of them coming against Chris Benoit, whose name is rarely brought up in pro wrestling today.

Benoit's former opponents seldom speak about him these days, with some of his peers refusing to talk about him and others "disqualifying" him as a wrestler. But MVP still holds Benoit's ability and what he did for him close to his heart, recently naming two of their matches among the top three of his career, with the other being his match with Ric Flair.

"Man, it's [match against Ric Flair] got to be top three. And I say that because, emotionally, I think probably Benoit at WrestleMania would be number one. I got to wrestle my favorite wrestler at WrestleMania for the US title. My favorite wrestler, who became my friend and mentor, who lobbied for that match, by the way, you know," he said on "Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze." "He wanted to put me over at WrestleMania for the US title. Then said, no, I want to get a program out of it, you know. And then number two would probably be beating Benoit at No Mercy for the US title in two straight falls. His call. And then three, you know, Flair at the Garden, with the backstory and the underneath emotionally."

MVP's matches against Benoit came in 2007, with him being one of Benoit's last opponents before the murder-suicide, having wrestled him just two weeks before Benoit's death. Meanwhile, the aforementioned clash with Ric Flair at Madison Square Garden took place at the Royal Rumble in 2008, a few months before Flair retired from wrestling.