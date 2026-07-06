Dave Meltzer Believes Teased Cody Rhodes Match Will Main Event WWE SummerSlam 2026

After CM Punk lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42, he immediately teased a future match with Cody Rhodes on the "WWE Raw" following the event before going on a two-month hiatus. However, "Raw" will be held from the Allstate Arena tonight in Punk's hometown of Chicago, and it's rumored that "The Best In The World" will be returning on the show to possibly set up a feud with Rhodes.

According to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," this upcoming August's two-night SummerSlam has been the projected destination for a singles match between Rhodes and Punk. "It was not only planned to be a SummerSlam match, it was scheduled to headline one of the nights."

Although Rhodes versus Punk might be the plan for SummerSlam, whether the match will be for the Undisputed WWE Championship remains to be seen, as "The American Nightmare" will challenge Sami Zayn for the title tonight on "Raw."

"If Cody doesn't go into SummerSlam as champion then we know that they just totally changed the plans, which you're allowed to do that too, so that's just what they did."

If Zayn loses the title to Rhodes tonight, he will have held the Undisputed WWE Championship for just nine days, which Meltzer believes could lead to backlash.

"I think doing it nine days later in this specific case is a real bad move. There are cases where it's not, when it's someone who's clearly a transitional champion, and he is a transitional champion, but I think people will take nine days as a slap in the face to him. He won't, but I think that they would. So, I just wouldn't do it."

Meltzer also suggested that WWE could book Zayn to lose the title at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 18 at Madison Square Garden if he doesn't lose to Rhodes on "Raw."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.