Eric Bischoff Explains Why His Reaction To Sami Zayn's WWE Title Win Is 'Lukewarm'

"Underdog from the Underground," no more. For the first time in his veteran career, Sami Zayn is now a WWE world champion after topping former champion Cody Rhodes and their opponent GUNTHER to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion at Night of Champions in June. Before his first title defense against "The American Nightmare" tonight on "WWE Raw," Eric Bischoff offered his reaction to this out of the sky moment for Zayn.

"I'm very lukewarm and I like Sami a lot," the WWE Hall of Famer said on his "83 Weeks" podcast. "I got to know him just a bit, very, very, little bit...I got a good vibe from Sami and he's obviously talented. He's obviously disciplined and committed. So, a lot of things to respect. But in that role, frankly, didn't see it, still don't. But here's the fun part: I could be wrong."

The former senior vice president of WCW mentioned that while he and others might be unsure as to why Zayn came out on top at Night of Champions, that perhaps the WWE has data information that we're unaware of. In other words, WWE's decision to award Zayn his first world championship on the main roster might've been targeted to impress the masses and not for the hardcore select few, as Bischoff put it. Nevertheless, he is ready to see how his reign fares heading towards SummerSlam on August 1 and 2.

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