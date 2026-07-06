Breaking Down The Belts: Sami Zayn's Undisputed WWE Championship

Sami Zayn became WWE Champion at Night of Champions, pinning Cody Rhodes in a triple threat also involving Gunther, to officially summit that decades-long climb to the top.

It had taken multiple attempts at various iterations of the WWE World title, over 10 years in the company, and came after watching those he wrestled with outside the company come in and etch their names in the halls of World Champions past.

Now, as he said during Friday's "WWE SmackDown," no one will be able to take the fact that he is a WWE World Champion away from him. The win cemented him as a Grand Slam Champion, having collected reigns with the United States, Intercontinental, and Tag Team Championships.

But he is also the first Grand Slam Champion to have won all of those titles while performing on the "SmackDown" brand, the first Muslim WWE Champion since the Iron Sheik, and thus the first Muslim Grand Slam Champion in the company.

And, on a more personal note, he is the latest of late legend Dusty Rhodes' batch of "WWE NXT" prospects, collectively known as "Dusty's Kids," to become World Champion – doing it by dethroning his son.

But, as the ink of history begins to dry, attention turns to the next page. That is yet to be written. A blank space communicating the next to come, whoever that may be. So with that in mind, let's break down who should fill that void, who should be the one to inherit the title once Zayn has had his moment in the spotlight.