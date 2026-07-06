Wife Of WWE Star Jey Uso Files For Divorce

Former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso's wife has filed for divorce from the star, according to a new report. TMZ reported on Monday ahead of "WWE Raw," live from Chicago, that Takecia Fatu filed for divorce from Uso, whose real name is Joshua Fatu.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Fatu listed their wedding date as February 13, 2014. The pair share two children, a son under the age of 18, born in 2012, and another a legal adult. Uso's wife asked for primary physical custody of their child, but according to the court documents, she is also open to joint legal custody alongside Uso.

In addition to the custody filing, TMZ reported she also requested child and spousal support and attorney fees. Fatu is also seeking use of the now-former couple's Georgia home.

Uso has sparked romance rumors over recent months with "WWE NXT" star Jaida Parker. Back in April, Natalya posted a photo to X (formerly Twitter) from the dungeon after a training session. Pictured alongside her amongst other athletes was Jacob Fatu, as well as Uso, posing with his arm around a woman. Natalya covered the woman's face with a cat emoji, but fans in her replies were quick to identify the star. Uso seemingly responded via his Instagram story at the time, when he posted a simple message, "Yeah, she mines," against a black background.

Since news of the divorce broke, Uso has not posted to his Instagram account, where he has been more and more vocal in his stories over recent weeks, responding to fan backlash about his involvement in the King of the Ring tournament. Uso lost the tournament to Oba Femi, then lost a number one contender's match to Cody Rhodes for the opportunity to challenge Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Championship.