Bad Dude Tito Pulls Back Curtain On Impromptu Match With Kenny Omega

It was just a few weeks ago that occasional New Japan star and TMDK member Bad Dude Tito got the opportunity to wrestle AEW's Kenny Omega on "AEW Collision." What many do not know is that Tito himself didn't know the opportunity was coming. Speaking with "BodySlam.Net," Tito revealed that while he did know he was going to be booked for "Collision" that week, he only learned he would be facing Omega around the same time everyone else did.

"I just got a call that Tuesday, asking if I was available to wrestle on Thursday," Tito said. "And I was like 'Yeah, I'm available. Let's run it.' But they didn't tell me what I was doing. I had no idea what I was doing. So I asked...I text somebody, I'm like 'Alright, what should I bring? I want to be prepared.' They're like 'Bring your wrestling stuff and bring some stuff for a run out.'

"I was like 'Alright, cool.' And then the night before, Wednesday night, and I got a message from a friend and she said 'Oh, congratulations!' I was like 'Congratulations on what?' And then she sent me a link to the Twitter, the AEW Twitter, it was me vs. Kenny. I was like 'Oh s**t! Alright, I've got to get ready for this."

Despite putting up a good fight, Tito was no match for Omega, who defeated him in just a little under five minutes. Despite that, Tito noted that AEW owner Tony Khan and many others within AEW were pleased with the performance, with Khan even going as far to "fist bump" Tito after the match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Bodyslam.Net" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription