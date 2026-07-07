Matt Hardy Says WWE Is Undermining Creditibility With 'Strange' Booking Decision

After Oba Femi won the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions and earned himself a world title opportunity at SummerSlam, it was expected that he would be challenging Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship. Instead, Femi was confronted by Brock Lesnar on the "WWE Raw" after Night of Champions, who challenged "The Ruler" to a Hell In A Cell match at SummerSlam. By Femi accepting the challenge, he officially forfeited his title shot next month, a decision that caused frustration among fans as it made the King of the Ring tournament feel pointless. A former WWE star who also shares this opinion is Matt Hardy, who recently criticized the company's booking of Femi's King of the Ring victory.

"That's strange ... I'm okay with that, especially with where they've been. That's a solid place for them to go, I think ... rubber match. So, yeah, I can see that. And I think they're such big stars and they've been portrayed as such big stars. I think it justifies a Hell In A Cell match. I can see that. It's just weird to have him win that King of the Ring tournament with that stake and then not follow through with it," he explained on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "I feel like these things need to be mapped out further in advance. I think it kind of just undermines the stipulation or stakes. You want your fan base to say, oh, if we're promising you something, you know you're going to get it."

Despite his thoughts on the King of the Ring tournament, Hardy stated that he doesn't hate the idea of delaying Femi's world title win, explaining that he wants fans salivating over the idea of gold around his waist.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.