The Miz Lists WWE Opponents With The Biggest Strengths

Across his WWE career, The Miz has had over 2000 official matches in the promotion, and between wins, losses, and title changes, he's had the privilege to step into the ring with a diverse roster of wrestlers. During an appearance on "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," The Miz looked back at some of his opponents and highlighted the strengths they each exude.

Miz was asked which of his opponents were the strongest, simply answering: "Brock [Lesnar]. Oba [Femi]," before clarifying that Brock Lesnar is the strongest of the two. When it came to the funniest, The Miz quickly named Santino Marella. "I mean, every time I would have a match with him, I would be laughing during the match," he claimed. "Because he would just crack me up... Just some of the things that he would come up with are so funny! [R] Truth is also right up there! Truth is unlike any other superstar I've ever met in my life."

He then went off on a tangent about the career of his former tag team partner, R-Truth, expressing why he believes Truth has lasted for as long as he has in pro wrestling. "Because of the comedy he brings, the people he touches – and you know that he touches people, because when he sent out a tweet last year about being released, you saw all the superstars pour in there ... the fans started chanting 'We Want Truth!'"

When it came to the "stiffest" wrestler, Miz gave the title to both Sheamus and Matt Cardona. "I like wrestling those type of superstars, because you can feel every ounce," he admitted. When it came to the best technical performer, Miz named Alex Shelly and Bryan Danielson.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.