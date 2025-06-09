WWE Star The Miz Recalls Great In-Ring Moments With R-Truth

The saga of R-Truth being allowed to leave WWE after his contract expired ended on a happy note, with WWE and Truth working things out in time for Truth to re-sign with the promotion, and appear at the end of Money in the Bank by attacking John Cena. Still, the week leading up to that moment remains fresh in many fan's minds, especially the outpouring of support towards Truth from fans, pundits, and the wrestlers within WWE.

One Truth's strongest supporters was none other than The Miz, Truth's former tag team partner, who caused some to speculate about his future when he removed all WWE references from social media. Appearing on "The Rich Eisen Show" last Thursday, Miz couldn't have been more complimentary about Truth, and suggested his future was bright, a prediction that turned out to be correct.

"I've had some of my greatest moments in a ring with R-Truth," Miz said. "Winning the Tag Team Titles, standing on a ladder at WrestleMania and literally hugging him and literally looking him in the eyes and saying 'This moment is yours.' Cause it was. We built that moment for R-Truth.

"And he is an amazing talent, not just inside the ring, but if you listen to any of his music on Spotify or Amazon, if you want to support him, definitely go and get his music, because it's incredible. He's an incredible human being, in the locker room, not just in the ring. And what you see outside the ring, he's a positive aura. And I don't think we've seen the last of R-Truth, Ron Killings. I think that he's an immense talent, and we'll see. And I think the future is bright for him."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription