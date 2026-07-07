WCW Bash At The Beach 1996: Retro 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

We all have some wrestling shows that, over the years, we've gone back and watched over and over again. For me, no show fits the bill more than WCW Bash at the Beach 1996, arguably the most famous non-WWE PPV to take place. It is not the best PPV ever; though it's a great show, it's also one with only three matches I would say are good or above (and one of them featured, somehow, Disco Inferno). It's frankly not even the best WCW PPV of that time; the Great American Bash just three weeks before is a more complete show in terms of both matches and angles. But we all know in the end what separates Bash at the Beach 1996 from almost everything else: that final half an hour where Team WCW battles the Outsiders, leading to Hulk Hogan returning and dropping the leg on Randy Savage in what remains the greatest heel turn in the history of pro wrestling.

To me, it's an event that still feels like yesterday. But it wasn't yesterday; as it turns out, today is the 30th anniversary of this iconic show, its iconic show closing angle, and everything else that went along with it. So it only feel right on this glorious day to take a look back on it, see what holds up and what doesn't. And here's the thing; a lot doesn't! Like I said, there's really only three matches on this show (the main event, the aforementioned Disco match, and a match we'll talk about soon enough) that are really worth watching. In fact, some of the matches are downright bad. But it really doesn't matter given this show is all about THAT angle. Thirty years later, here are three things we hated and three things we loved about WCW Bash at the Beach 1996.