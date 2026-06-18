WCW Great American Bash 1996: Retro 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

When it comes to 1996 WCW PPVs, chances are the first one that will come to mind is Bash at the Beach 1996, where Hulk Hogan betrayed WCW and revealed himself as the nWo's third man. A much smaller circle may suggest WCW Fall Brawl, which featured a WCW vs. nWo WarGames match where fans were briefly fooled into thinking Sting had joined the nWo, leading to one of WCW's most successful angles ever (until it wasn't). But for the most hardcore of WCW supporters, the best PPV of that year was the one that helped set the table for both Bash at the Beach and Fall Brawl, the 1996 Great American Bash.

Taking place just three weeks before Hogan's famous Leg Drop, the '96 Great American Bash has often gone forgotten based on everything else that happened that year. But in terms of wrestling and storytelling, it is arguably the best front-to-back show WCW produced during this era, and a massive step up from the Hogan vs. Dungeon of Doom PPVs from 1995 and early 1996. How good is this show? This sentence right here will be the only mention of a Rey Mysterio vs. Dean Malenko match that was awesome, a Sting vs. Steven Regal match that was delightful, and a swell opening hoss battle between the Steiners and Fire and Ice (Ice Train and Scott Norton). That's how much this show has going for it — not to mention one of the most famous angles in WCW history that set up the Bash at the Beach main event perfectly. So let's not waste time; 30 years later, here are three things we hated and three things we loved from WCW Great American Bash 1996.