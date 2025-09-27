The Most Legendary 90s Wrestling Feuds Of All Time

The 1990s were glorious times for many people. It was the decade where the world gradually made the transition from analogue to digital, with the internet becoming more and more prominent as the years went by. Many would argue that the world of music and movies were at their most creative, with bands like Oasis and Blur making Rock 'N' Roll cool again in the United Kingdom, Eurodance getting people up and moving like never before, and the United States doing something that seems inconceivable to those who weren't around at the time; making it socially acceptable to say the words "I like Limp Bizkit."

With that said, there might not be any other medium of entertainment that went through more of a change than professional wrestling. At the start of the decade, companies like WWE and WCW were still deep in the mindset of catering to families with outlandish, over-the-top gimmicks that only a child would fully be entertained by. However, by the end of 1999, wrestling had become edgier than ever before, and most importantly, more popular than it had been in years.

For example, WWE were walking a fine line between relevancy and bankruptcy by 1995. The infamous steroid trial might have seen Vince McMahon come out on top of the US government, but the reputation of both his company and wrestling in the United States had been badly tarnished. So when WCW decided to enter the world of weekly prime time television with "WCW Nitro," the "Monday Night Wars" saw WWE become the number two company in the US for the first time in decades. McMahon knew he had to change a few things, and after taking some inspiration from Paul Heyman and Extreme Championship Wrestling, the "Attitude Era" changed the way people watched wrestling in North America forever, saving WWE in the process.

Outside of North America, a falling out in the CMLL hierarchy led to the formation of AAA down in Mexico, and in Japan, both New Japan Pro Wrestling and All Japan Pro Wrestling were putting on matches that are still heralded as some of the greatest of all time.

As we all know, matches aren't everything in wrestling as a good story will turn a good match into a great one, and a great story into an all-time classic match. During the 1990s, not only were there some absolutely brilliant feuds and rivalries, but some of the most important as a select few changed the entire business for both good and bad reasons. That's what we're here to talk about today, so sit back, relax, and join me on a journey to a time of dial-up internet, Nu-Metal music, and fantastic wrestling stories as we take a look at some of the most legendary wrestling feuds from the 1990s.