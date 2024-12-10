Wrestlers Who Can't Stand Steve Austin

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin is one of the most famous professional wrestlers of all time. Austin was the face of WWE's most popular period in history, the Attitude Era, a time where backstage politics ran as rampant as the company's crazy, boundary-pushing storylines in the ring. "The Texas Rattlesnake" had a meteoric rise in the then-WWF, starting with his King of the Ring win in 1996 and subsequent "Austin 3:16" promo.

Austin would go on to have some of the most memorable moments not just in the Attitude Era, but in WWE history, including his legendary feud with boss Vince McMahon in the late 90s and early 2000s, the infamous "Pillman's Got a Gun" segment, and other moments up until his retirement from in-ring action in 2003. Austin has continued to make many appearances throughout the years, including being part of a No Holds Barred match against Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38, and appearing on night two of the event to hit McMahon with a Stone Cold Stunner one final time.

During his fast rise to super stardom and through his prime, "Stone Cold" rubbed some other stars the wrong way backstage. He's had heat with others due to disagreeing with their working style to what's been said on podcasts. Austin appears to try and mend fences, but there are still wrestlers who can't stand him.