For the past year, wrestlers from Steve Austin to The Rock have been asked to name their Mt. Rushmore of pro wrestling. Interviewed by NY News 12 Long Island to promote AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston was asked to name his Mt. Rushmore. In typical Eddie Kingston fashion, he named four of the greatest wrestlers ever, the Four Pillars of All Japan-Pro Wrestling from the 1990’s.

“I’m just going to go with my personal favorites. Not the people who drew the most money, not the people who made the most impact in the business, just my personal favorites,” Kingston said. “Honestly, it’s the Four Pillars of All Japan-Pro Wrestling. (Toshiaki) Kawada, (Akira) Taue, (Mitsuharu) Misawa and (Kenta) Kobashi. There you go, there’s my Mt. Rushmore right there. All Japan 90’s and some of them when they went to (Pro Wrestling NOAH). There’s your Mt. Rushmore for me personally, because they’re the guys I still watch to this day. I just watched Misawa and Taue from ’96 or ’95 the other day on the phone.

“No one wrestles like them. No one will ever wrestle like them. I love them to death. Kobashi is my personal favorite. Kawada, I feel like I’m a kindred spirit with Kawada. But no one wrestles like them, no one will ever be them. That’s the benchmark. I’m trying to be better than them, not to be like them because nobody could ever be like Kobashi, Kawada, Misawa, Taue ever again.

“I’m trying to be better than them. And look, I’ll probably never reach that. But if I get close, that means I’m doing pretty good. So that’s my Mt. Rushmore. Put that on the clickbait, compare it to The Rock’s. I don’t care. Honestly, I don’t know The Rock, I don’t know The Undertaker, I don’t know Hulk Hogan, so I don’t care. So there you go. If I don’t know you, I don’t care.”

Eddie Kingston was also asked about AEW trying to follow up their last show in the Tri-State area, which was AEW Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Kingston is confident they’ll do even better in Long Island, and also admitted that he hasn’t yet reflected on AEW Grand Slam, where he and Jon Moxley headlined AEW Rampage against Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki.

“First of all, I’m confident that we’re going to follow up on that show and be even bigger in Strong Island. It’s going to be even better,” Kingston said. “But that day is still a blur for me. I still haven’t sat down and thought about it, and like really comprehended what we did in Queens. But I do remember the day being very stressful, I do remember that. Family members and athletic commissions, all that. It was a very stressful day. That’s all I can say without getting myself in trouble.”

You can watch the full interview below.