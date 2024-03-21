Sting Was Never The Same After This Rivalry

Despite initially agreeing to take on the role that Hulk Hogan would eventually portray, Sting was one of the lead WCW forces fighting against the NWO when the group initially formed in 1996. However, when the NWO tricked WCW into thinking that Sting would be on their team for the WarGames match at that year's Fall Brawl, people started to doubt Sting and his motives. One of these people was Lex Luger, who was attacked by a man dressed as Sting (later to be known as NWO Sting) on the go-home Nitro episode. Sting arrived at the event and cleaned house as many expected, but Luger wasn't convinced, and on the post-Fall Brawl Nitro, "The Icon" had enough.

Sting told WCW fans that he was a "free agent." He was tired of being doubted by the people closest to him, and declared that, while he wasn't leaving WCW and would pop up from time to time, when it comes to the war between the company and the NWO, he would be flying solo. Sting left the ring, and that was the last time anyone would see any part of the "Surfer Sting" character.

During his first stint away from WCW, Sting had a brief tour with NJPW, all while the NWO's version of Sting was still imitating his moves, mannerisms, and appearance on WCW TV. He would return to confront the imposter Sting on an episode of Nitro in October 1996, attacking him and baiting the NWO to intervene. Instead, the NWO attempted to lure Sting into joining the group, to which Sting responded with his now iconic line; "the only thing that's for sure about Sting is nothing's for sure." He wouldn't speak again for a over a year.