The Incredible Transformation Of The Icon Sting

Sting may have retired from professional wrestling at AEW Revolution 2024, but "The Icon" and the man often known as the "Franchise of WCW" is still the talk of the wrestling world, with many of his colleagues sharing memories of Stinger's time in the business, as well as fans sharing their own stories. The man known as Steve Borden in real life had an extensive career, not just in WCW, but in TNA, and eventually WWE for a short time, before leaving his boots in the ring in AEW.

The transformations Sting went through throughout his career, which began in the Continental Wrestling Association in 1985 before he broke into mainstream wrestling with the NWA/WCW in 1988, are vast. Before being known as "The Icon" in his black-and-white face paint and tights adorned with his now-signature scorpion, he was in what's known as his "Surfer" era, with bleached blonde hair and colorful face paint.

Sting also went through a phase in TNA where he focused more on a supervillain look, à la The Joker. There weren't many times Sting was seen without face paint, his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame being one. Though he may be gone from our TV screens for a while, we're taking a look back at "The Icon's" iconic transformations.