Sting Shares His Gratitude, 'Still On Cloud Nine' From Final Match At AEW Revolution

It's now been over a week since Sting wrestled his final match at AEW Revolution, but "The Icon" is still feeling the love. The WWE Hall of Famer and former AEW World Tag Team Champion shared some of his thoughts on the retirement match to X, along with a video and two photos of himself, his sons, and AEW CEO Tony Khan backstage during the show.

"Still on cloud nine from last Sunday," Sting wrote. "But it would not have been possible without [Tony Khan]. Thank you for the last three-plus years, for your friendship... for everything. Thank you, Tony!"

The video shows Khan approaching Sting for a picture backstage and speaking with the wrestler's sons, who took part in the match alongside their father. Additionally, it features a clip of Sting's post-show speech to the Greensboro, North Carolina crowd.

Still on cloud nine from last Sunday. But it would not have been possible without @TonyKhan. Thank you for the last three-plus years, for your friendship... for everything. Thank you Tony! pic.twitter.com/ohbZk5PiTc — Sting (@Sting) March 10, 2024

Sting's retirement match also included his partner for the last three years, Darby Allin. The two successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championship against the Young Bucks, with the match featuring various memorable moments. That includes Allin taking a significant fall onto a sheet of glass, which garnered both controversy and praise in the days after the match.

Figures from across the wrestling world have paid tribute to the veteran since Revolution, including the "WWE Raw" broadcast team, who congratulated Sting on his retirement last Monday. As for Sting's future, Khan has said he'd love to keep the performer around in some capacity, with a tease that he could join AEW's commentary team. However, with Sting still riding the high of his retirement, no concrete plans seem to have been laid out for his possible return in a new role.