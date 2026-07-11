Booker T Wonders Why WWE Hasn't 'Pulled The Trigger' On This Potential Top Star

The booking of certain WWE stars, especially fan-favorites, has been a mystery to many watching the product for months now, and no one's position is as perplexing as LA Knight's. He's seemed poised for a push at certain points for months now, and some fans thought he might have had a shot at becoming King of the Ring, if not for Oba Femi. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about Knight on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, and said he's not sure what's going on with "The Megastar."

"It's hard for me to put a finger on what's going on with LA Knight," he said. "He's been a guy that they would have pulled the trigger on. I don't book the shows, and that's one of the reasons why I try not to, because I see a guy like LA Knight, I know I got to do something with him... We were just talking about expiration dates. Expiration date going to run out on him if we don't do something with LA Knight. But then again, maybe it's going to be one of those shocking moments that people go, 'Man, finally!' when he does cash in. I don't know. I'm hoping for LA Knight to get his shine, to get his big push."

The topic of Knight's age, 43, has been the talk amongst fans for awhile when wondering why he isn't receiving a push. Knight has addressed his age himself, speaking recently with Chris Van Vliet. He said it's taken the LA Knight character five years in WWE to get off the ground, whereas a lot of the guys his age were already established.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.