Ex-WWE Star Enzo Amore Recalls Getting First Big WWE Break Thanks To John Cena

Amongst a competitive developmental class with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Baron Corbin, and Mojo Rawley, Enzo Amore managed to stand out, especially from the perspective of one of WWE's all-time greats. During an interview with Emilio Sparks, Amore explained how that great — decorated world champion John Cena — then significantly contributed to his first big break in "WWE NXT."

"I get to the ring. I do the job," Amore recalled. "When I get out of the ring, Bill DeMott buries me. I'm like, 'Oh s***.' I got my head down. I'm walking out and Rob Naylor goes, 'Enzo, John Cena wants to see you.' I'm like, 'What?' I'm running through the parking lot. I get there and all the boys are kind of looking at me when I come in and they all clap for me. I'm like 'What the f*** is happening right now?' John Cena calls me over to him like this and he goes 'I've been here for three hours and I want you to know you're the only thing that's caught my attention all day. So would you like to come to the ring with me in the dark segment?'"

Amore immediately accepted Cena's offer to collaborate on a dark segment. In the same moment, Amore surprised himself by blurting out the name of his Big Cass (also known as Big Bill), who served as an unofficial mentor during Amore's early WWE days. To Cena, though, Amore claimed Cass was his seven-foot-tall tag team partner. With the approval of Cena and WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Cass then joined them for the aforementioned spot.