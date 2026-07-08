WWE NXT - 7/7/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 We Loved

Last week, I loved the fact that the tag team division in "NXT" seemed to be heating up, and tonight's four-way match to determine the next number one contender for Vanity Project's gold further proved that. OTM, BirthRight, Dorian Van Dux and Sean Legacy, and DarkState put on one heck of a fast-paced bout that I really enjoyed, and it was a great first match on tonight's show.

I thought every team got their spots in and had near-equal moments to shine, even OTM's Lucian Price and Bronco Nima, who I feel like sometimes fade into the background when up against a lot of more high-flying stars. I thought BirthRight's Uriah Connors had a great showing tonight, too, alongside partner Lexis King. There were plenty of wild spots throughout the match, which didn't feel like it slowed down at any point until some outside involvement at the very end.

Van Dux and Legacy hit double moonsaults to the other teams on the outside at one point, but DarkState's Osiris Griffin wasn't to be outdone and hit a big flying cross body to everyone. It was around that time that Saquon Shugars appeared in the crowd to distract Dion Lennox at ringside, thus distracting Griffin and Cutler James, as well, and Charlie Demspey and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo pulled OTM out of the ring to brawl to the back. I actually didn't even mind all of that, however, as it allowed for more room for Legacy and Van Dux to work against Connors, who was left in the ring.

I'm really interested in the team of Legacy and Van Dux, and I want to see them work more, both together and in singles matches. The pair got the win tonight with a Van Dux frog splash, followed by Legacy's 450, and I'm glad to see them move on to face Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes for the gold, though I'm not too confident they'll win on their first shot. I've seen their cute little back-and-forths on social media, and I think they work really well together, so I hope "NXT" gives them some more mic time or segments to show off their personalities and how they're going to continue to work as a team, if that's the plan going forward.

The men's tag team division on "NXT" remains cooking, all while still including newer talent like Van Dux and Legacy. I think they should put on more of these multi-team matches in the future, because this action tonight was really, really fun.

Written by Daisy Ruth