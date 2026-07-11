Dominik Mysterio Identifies Trait Necessary To Make It In WWE

Since debuting at WWE SummerSlam 2020, third-generation pro wrestler Dominik Mysterio has experienced a meteoric rise in WWE, capturing the Intercontinental Championship, NXT North American Championship, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Currently, Mysterio is also reigning as the AAA Mega Champion after winning the belt back at Worlds Collide 2025, leading him to believe he knows what it takes to make it in WWE.

"I would say being able to be adaptable," he stated after being asked to identify the most important trait for success in the industry on "JaackMaate's Happy Hour." "'The nature of our business goes: you just never really know how the audience is gonna react. You never know how things might go or if things might change in an instant." Mysterio further expressed that adaption is crucial because it allows you to be in the moment as a pro wrestler and essentially get "with the program" to avoid being spat out by the system.

While Mysterio seems to confidently know what it takes to become someone in WWE, in the past he admitted that it was something that took time to establish. In a previous interview, Mysterio admitted that he finally felt comfortable as a wrestler when he began working with the Judgment Day alongside Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley. He added that they were friends backstage as well, making their on camera chemistry legitimate, allowing him to finally realize that he could hang with the bigger talent in WWE.

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